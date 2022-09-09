Dr. Hanley outlines Education Ministry’s priority

THE Minister of Education, Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, has outlined the Government’s priority and goals for the Ministry of Education for the 2022-2023 academic year.

During his address to open the new academic year on Sunday (Sept. 4), the Minister declared that they would be focusing on inclusivity and equity of children throughout the year.

“We intend to provide every child equitable access to quality education in a safe child-friendly environment. Therefore, as the Minister of Education, I aim to heed the call from our teachers for greater ‘C.A.R.E’,” noted Hanley.

To this end, he promised to increase the number of teaching assistants in schools across the Federation. Additionally, he is looking to improve the professional development model to incorporate more “TVET-related fields and Learning Disabilities courses. Professional Development needs to be more personalized, competency-based and accessible anytime or anywhere”.

The Minister reiterated his and the Government’s commitment to rebuild the Basseterre High School (BHS) and convert all other “high schools into centers of excellence”.