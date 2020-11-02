Dr. Hanley to remain in Parliament as court challenge withdrawn

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

AFTER weeks of back and forth, and a court battle, St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Parliamentary Representation for East Basseterre, Dr. Geoffery Hanley has been duly determined fit to remain in the National Assembly.

That comes after the People’s Action Movement’s (PAM) Ian ‘Patches’ Liburd officially withdrew his case on Friday (Oct. 30).Liburd moved to the High Court challenging the results of the June 5 Elections that saw him losing by 24 votes to Hanley.

The former Minister contended that the more than 90 spoiled or rejected votes would have pushed him over the line. He however withdrew the challenge after a review of those ballots pointed to a clear victory by the new Parliamentary Representative for East Basseterre.Hanley confirmed that Liburd indeed withdrew the challenge and a final decision.

