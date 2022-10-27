Dr. Harris promises to contribute to the forward development of SKN

FORMER Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Seven, Dr. Timothy Harris is promising to “constructively contribute” to the New Parliament despite being on the Opposition Benches.

Dr. Harris and the then Unity Government had a public spat that lasted for seven months culminating in the defeat at the August 5th General Elections, which the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party won six of the 11 seats on offer to form the new government.

“I intend to faithfully and constructively contribute to Parliamentary life, not only on behalf of my constituents, not only on behalf of the 5,000-plus voters who supported the PLP in the General Elections, but also on behalf of all the people of our beautiful twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Harris said in a media statement.