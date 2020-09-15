Dr. Jamice Daniel-Hodge makes history in Nevis political arena

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis September 14 2020 (SKNVIBES)

HISTORY was made in the Federation as leadership of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) is now in the hands of a female, who many said would be ably assisted by three other females who have also been elected to top positions of the political party.



At the NRP Convention yesterday (Sept. 13), delegates had placed three women in top positions as the party seeks to rebuild following losses at the Local Government Election in 2017 and the General Elections this year.According to results out of the voting process, Dr. Jamice Daniel-Hodge edged out Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds for the top spot as Leader of the NRP.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge is the daughter of the late Sir Simeon Daniel.Stapleton- Simmonds was elected First Vice President and Dr. Andrea Bussue Second Vice President, while the Chairmanship went to veteran politician Hensley Daniel.Llewellyn Parris was elected Deputy Chairman, while Sharon Hobson took the position of Treasurer.

READ MORE>>