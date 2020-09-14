Dr Janice Hodge-Daniel Is the Political Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 14 2020 (WINNFM)

The 50-year-old Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) is now the first major political party in St. Kitts and Nevis to elect a woman to its top position.At the party’s convention Sunday (September 13), the daughter of the party’s founder and first leader Dr. Simeon Daniel, Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge was elected President and party leader.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge and NRP Representative in the Nevis Island Assembly Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds competed for the top spot, the first time in the nation’s history that the top party contenders were women.The new NRP leader Dr. Daniel -Hodge holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from St. Francis College, a Master of Science degree in Microbiology from Alabama A&M University, and earned her doctorate from the University of the Virgin Islands with a PH.D.Dr. Daniel-Hodge replaces Mr. E. Robelto Hector who led the NRP from 2018 to 2020.

