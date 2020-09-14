Dr Janice Hodge-Daniel Is the Political Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 14 2020 (WINNFM)

The 50-year-old Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) is now the first major political party in St. Kitts and Nevis to elect a woman to its top position.At the party’s convention Sunday (September 13), the daughter of the party’s founder and first leader Dr. Simeon Daniel, Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge was elected President and party leader.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge and NRP Representative in the Nevis Island Assembly Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds competed for the top spot, the first time in the nation’s history that the top party contenders were women.The new NRP leader Dr. Daniel -Hodge holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from St. Francis College, a Master of Science degree in Microbiology from Alabama A&M University, and earned her doctorate from the University of the Virgin Islands with a PH.D.Dr. Daniel-Hodge replaces Mr. E. Robelto Hector who led the NRP from 2018 to 2020.

READ MORE>>

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X