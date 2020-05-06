Dr. Martin: “First wave of virus is just a dress rehearsal”

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 5 2020 (SKNVIBES)

IN continuance of his views on the COVID-19 pandemic, former Chief Medical Officer Dr. Patrick Martin has posited that the first wave is just a dress rehearsal and St. Kitts and Nevis ought to plan for an increased infection rate should there be a second wave.

“Living with COVID-19 is a game-changer for the Ministry of Health. Recall the CMO’s reality check that there will be many cases in the second wave because the SARS-CoV-2 virus is new and all are susceptible.“The first wave was just a dress rehearsal. Health care delivery has to be reoriented to suit the times. Expansion and quality improvement are most urgent.

Dr. Martin is of the firm view that until a vaccine is available, and in anticipation of a second wave of virus importation after the reopening of borders, “the Federation should plan for a 40 to 80 percent infection rate”.Those figures, he noted, correspond to 21,200 to 42,400 infected persons out of an estimated population of 53,000, adding that the projections were based on forecast models from highly affected countries.