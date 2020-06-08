Dr. Timothy Harris thanks the people for returning the Team Unity coalition to Office in resounding fashion

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 6 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity coalition recorded a decisive victory in the June, 05, 2020, General Election, as the majority of the electorate voted for the stronger, safer future that only the Team Unity movement can deliver for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris who was resoundingly returned by the people of Constituency #7 has thanked the people of Constituency of #7 in particular and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He noted that Friday’s electoral outcome is a clear indication that the policies and programmes introduced over the last five years that have positively impacted the lives of all citizens and residents and positioned the Federation as the best managed small island state resonated well with the majority of persons in St. Kitts and Nevis.Dr. Harris also commended his political running mates of the People’s Labour Party, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) led by the Honourable Shawn Richards and the Concerned Citizens Movement.