Dr. Wilkinson clears the air on common myths about COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 16, 2020 (SKNIS)

Rumours floating around social media that links COVID-19 to 5G technology was addressed by the Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson“There is no scientific or technological proof connecting 5G technology with the spread of the coronavirus,” Dr. Wilkinson stated, noting that he has researched the matter. “Viruses cannot travel on radio waves or mobile networks.”

5G is the new generation of global wireless standard. The technology is designed to deliver higher internet speeds for mobile devices while adding greater efficiency and performance.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that as of April 15, 2020, a total of 213 countries, areas or territories around the world have reported confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

“COVID-19 is spread in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks and in speaking to the two major networks here in St. Kitts and Nevis, I can tell you that they say neither FLOW nor Digicel has deployed any 5G infrastructure on their mobile towers in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Wilkinson added.

The twin-island federation currently has 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The virus is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. Persons can also become infected by touching a contaminated surface and then placing their hands to their eyes, nose or mouth.

The medical chief of staff also used Thursday’s (April 16, 2020) National Emergency Operations Centre Daily Briefing to clear up some other common myths about COVID-19.

He said that there is no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose or mouth with saline solutions protect against the coronavirus. Exposing one’s self to the sun does not necessarily kill the virus. Being able to hold your breath for a long time does not suggest that the virus is not present in the lungs. Drinking alcohol does not kill the virus in the body. The virus can be transmitted in hot/humid climates.

Dr. Wilkinson also said taking hot baths will not kill the coronavirus and the hotter the bath increases the risk of a person being burnt. COVID-19 is not transmitted by mosquitoes. Using a hairdryer to blow hot air up the nostrils will not kill the virus. Ultraviolet light does not kill the virus, and garlic can be used to boost the immune system as it contains antimicrobial properties, but it does not cure persons infected with COVID-19.