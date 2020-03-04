Draft Sports Policy by the end of May

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 4 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE Department of Sports on St. Kitts has confirmed that the first draft of the long awaited Sports Policy will be completed by the end of May.That announcement comes as the government has solicited the services of Director of the Caribbean Sports Development Agency, Mark Mungal to spearhead the coordination of the initiative.

According to the sports department, Mangal will, among other things, hold discussions today (Mar. 4) to next Friday (Mar. 13) while he is on the island.The department noted in a statement that the consultant will then return in April with the completed first draft of the policy where it will have further deliberations towards its final completion for May.