Driver injured after vehicle topples in Shadwell

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 4 2020 (SKNVIBES)

POLICE are investigating a traffic accident at the Shadwell Roundabout that has left one man hospitalised.

According to a police press release, the accident occurred yesterday (Nov. 3) at about 12:25 a.m. and had involved motor lorry P1335, which is owned by SOL EC St. Kitts Limited and was driven by Orville Crossley of Pond Road, Newtown.Police stated that Crossley was travelling west from Gillard’s Gas Station towards the Shadwell Roundabout. However, when making a U-turn at the Roundabout, he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on its left side causing causing gasoline to leak from the trailer.

Crossley was transported by ambulance to the JNF General Hospital, where he was admitted for observation after complaining of chest pains.

READ MORE>>