Dual citizeship holder fails in bid to represent SKN at Olympic Games

Basseterre, St. Kitts July 20 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE decision made by the St. Kitts-Nevis Olympic Committee for a swimmer not to participate at the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, has been upheld by an ad hoc committee from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) at the Games.

CAS is seen as the Supreme Court for sports, where any athlete, committee or association can challenge a decision handed down.Jennifer Harding-Marlin, a Canadian, who holds dual citizenship for her homeland and St. Kitts-Nevis, was hoping to compete at the Games under the Federation’s flag.

However, the SKNOC put a dent in her hope when it did not give the okay for her selection to this year’s team, where only three athletes will fly the flag.Marlin used a last-ditch effort yesterday (July 18) to get to the Games, lobbying the Ad Hoc Division to overturn the ruling. But, in a media statement, the SKNOC said; “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Ad Hoc Division upheld the decision of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC) not to enter swimmer Jennifer Harding-Marlin for competition at the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan.”.

