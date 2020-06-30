Early briefing for Minister Powell on UNESCO affairs by the diplomatic envoy

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 29 2020 (SKNVIBES)

On 23 June 2020, the Hon. Jonel Powell, newly appointed Minister of Education, Youth Sport and Culture, received his first in-depth briefing on the Federation’s active participation in, and activities at UNESCO, a division which is part of his portfolio.In a one-hour virtual session Ambassador to UNESCO in Paris, Dr. David Doyle, and Ms. Dorothy Warner, Secretary-General of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Commission for UNESCO, updated Minister Powell on some of the benefits that the country.

Ambassador Doyle noted that since 2006, in collaboration with the former Secretary General Mr. Antonio Maynard, St. Kitts and Nevis had secured some US$1.4m for direct and indirect technical assistance. Some of the pivotal areas of the Federation’s interaction with UNESCO included the first-ever in-depth review of the education strategy, the creation of a UNESCO Man and Biosphere Reserve in St. Mary’s Cayon.