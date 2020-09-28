Early Childhood Development Unit sets standards for providing quality services

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2020 (SKNIS)

Speaking at the September 23rd National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing, Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit, Kimona Browne, said that the Early Childhood Care and Education Minimum Standards have been developed to provide assurance of a consistent level of quality in the provision of early childhood care and education services, and to ensure a consistent national approach to registration and inspection.

“The minimum standards have been developed in this context and aim to clarify the requirements contained in the legislation,” she said. “Minimum standards are the minimum level of service that must be provided in order to be registered with the Early Childhood Development Unit (ECDU) and meet the inspection standards.”

Ms. Browne said that while there may be no specific law underpinning some of the standards, it is important to understand that “the ECDU has the legal right to set standards for these services in order for a provider to be registered. In setting these minimum standards, the objective is to raise the quality of registered child-care provision.”

The director noted that many centres made huge efforts to meet the protocols and standards for reopening.“While this is commendable, all managers must be cautious in maintaining consistency,” said Ms. Browne. “You are therefore encouraged to continue to abide by the stipulated guidelines and protocols laid out in the COVID- 19 regulations. Please note that failure to comply may result in the immediate withdrawal of the approved permission to operate.”