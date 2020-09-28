Early Childhood Education Centres must have adequate space to ensure quality service

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2020 (SKNIS)

In order to provide quality service, the utilisation of space at an early childhood facility must be considered, says Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit, Kimona Browne, speaking at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing on September 23.

“As such, each centre must be measured and assigned a maximum number of children it can serve,” she said. “Therefore, we are working to have each approved facility display the specified centre maximum capacity in a conspicuous point of entry to the facility.”Ms. Browne noted that this is one of a set of minimum standards among best practices for monitoring standards throughout the Eastern Caribbean. These standards are supported by OECS and UNICEF.

“There are other major considerations which include the following: a learning environment with sufficient indoor space, furniture for routine care, play and learning, furnishing for relaxation and comfort and an organised room arrangement for play; and basic daily schedule which is familiar to the children. This schedule should include free play time, group time, nature and science, dramatic play, the Use of ICT’s appropriate for the children’s age, promoting acceptance of diversity, discipline and guidance, staff-child interactions, health and safety practices, records of work and children’s development progress, supporting policies and procedures and opportunities for professional growth of all staff,” she said.