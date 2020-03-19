ECCB approves $4 million grant to help Member Governments to prepare and manage the COVID-19 pandemic

Basseterre St Kitts March 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)

On the recommendation of the ECCB Board of Directors, the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has approved grant funding, in the sum of EC$4.0m (EC$500,000 each), to the ECCB Member Governments, to help in their fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The ECCB is fully cognisant of the potential economic, financial and social impact of COVID-19 on member countries. Half of the grant was disbursed on 13 March to purchase testing and other critical equipment to detect, contain and manage COVID-19. The remainder will be utilised to procure equipment and supplies such as ventilators and drugs through the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Pharmaceutical Procurement Service (OECS PPS).