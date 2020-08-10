ECCB Digital Dialogues Examines COVID-19 Loan Repayment Deferral Programme

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

“Pandemic and Banking” will be the focus when the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) hosts its next online discussion programme – ECCB Digital Dialogues – on 11 August.The ECCB and the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union Bankers’ Association reached an historic agreement in March to provide support to bank customers through a loan repayment deferral programme during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine will moderate the session which will examine the features of the Loan Repayment Deferral Programme .

Governor Antoine will be joined by Managing Director of Grenada Co-operative Bank Ltd, Richard Duncan; Director of the Bank Supervision Department at the ECCB, Christopher Louard; and President of the St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Giselle Matthews.

READ MORE>>