ECCB Digital Dialogues Focuses on Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tourism in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)

“Pandemic and Tourism” will be the focus of ECCB Digital Dialogues, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s (ECCB) online discussion forum, on 24 June. Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, the Honourable Allen Chastanet, and Tourism expert, Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the vital tourism sector; the protocols and prospects for safely re-opening; and the future of tourism.  Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N. J. Antoine will moderate the discussion which is scheduled to run from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

The public is invited to register to join this important conversation via the ECCB’s website or its Facebook page.

X