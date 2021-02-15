ECCB grants approval for RBC sale in ECCU

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 14 2021 (SKNVIBES)

GOVERNOR at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antoine has confirmed that approval was granted for the sale of the Royal Bank of Canada’s (RBC) operations in several territories in the Eastern Caribbean.

In responding to a question from SKNVibes News at a media conference following the 98th Meeting of the Monetary Council, Antoine disclosed that the process is now moving to acquisition and a statement would be made in due course.“The ECCB has approved the application for the sale of the RBC operations in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union to a consortium of indigenous or national banks.

It was back in December 2019 that the executives of the financial institution, headquartered in Toronto, announced that it entered into definitive agreements to sell all banking operations in the Eastern Caribbean to a consortium of indigenous banks within the region.In a media statement, Rob Johnston, Head of the RBC Caribbean Banking, explained: “Consistent with our strategy of being a competitive leader in the markets where we operate.

READ MORE>>