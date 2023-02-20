kn_flag

ECCB unveils 40th Anniversary Calendar of Events reflecting the colourful economy of the ECCU

Established on the 1st of October, 1983, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is celebrating its 40th Anniversary year under the theme: “Stable|Transformative|Accountable|Resilient”, which kicked off with a launch at the Sir Cecil Jacob Auditorium at the ECCB Headquarters in Bird Rock, Basseterre, on January 19, 2023.

Deputy Governor of the ECCB, Dr. Valda Henry, is the Chair of the ECCB 40th Anniversary Planning Committee.

The Bank unveiled its 40th Anniversary Celebrations with an impressive Calendar of Events at a media briefing for ECCU media workers at the Bank’s Headquarters on February 15 that reflected the colourful economy of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). The blue, green, silver, golden, orange, and yellow economies have been reflected in the Calendar with the first event being the Launch held on January 19, 2023, and the ultimate event, which will be the [email protected] Gala and Awards and Thank you Fete to be hosted on December 9, 2023.

