ECCO To Pursue Legal Action Against

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, Janaury 08, 2019 (WINNFM)

The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organization for Music Rights (ECCO) has initiated legal proceedings against Mr. Raphael Rodney trading as Cane Juice, the organizer of Cooler Fete for failing to obtain a copyright license for the event, according to media reports.The Cooler Fete featured Caribbean Soca Artistes including St. Lucia’s Motto and Teddyson John. Blaxx, Patrice Roberts, Kerwin Du Bois and Erphaan Alves from Trinidad & Tobago also performed at the event.

ECCO has declared its intention to pursue full legal action against Mr. Rodney and others considered in breach of copyright infringement. The organization describes itself as a performing rights society representing 764 members throughout the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.ECCO says its membership includes writers.

