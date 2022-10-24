Education Minister commends the collaborative effort of organizers and stakeholders of Annual Rotary Club Spelling Bee Competition

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, commended the organizers of the 2022 Rotary Club of Liamuiga Spelling Bee Competition and applauded the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in hosting the annual event.

The Rotary Club of Liamuiga held its Annual Spelling Bee on Thursday, October 20 at the Antioch Baptist Church. Eighteen Primary Schools in St. Kitts participated in the competition.

“To the parents in particular who I know when it comes to competitions, we go the extra mile to make sure that our students or children master the art. I want to thank you for investing that time in them,” said Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley. “