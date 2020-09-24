Eight teams to compete in this years’ Independence Drill Competition

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 23, 2020 (SKNIS)

This years’ Independence Drill Competition slated for Friday, September 25, will see eight teams competing. The event will be held virtually in keeping with the health and safety protocols due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.A total of three teams will represent the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force with one team comprising of all females, while the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force will enter two teams. Defending champion, the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, Her Majesty’s Prison, as well as the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, will all enter one team each.

Chair of the Independence Committee, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, used the September 22 edition of ‘Leadership Matters’, a virtual forum on ZIZ TV to wish the teams well and encourage the general public to show their support.

“We wish all the teams much success and we anticipate an excellent Drill Competition. So, make sure you are tuned in this Friday on ZIZ and social media for the competition,” said the Honourable Byron-Nisbett.The well-participated drill completion usually takes place at the Bay Front in Basseterre with featured teams from the various law enforcement divisions within the Federation. It is normally well attended, attracting scores of persons.

First established in 2013, the annual Drills Competition forms part of St. Kitts and Nevis’ annual Independence celebratory activities.