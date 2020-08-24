Elderly Man Reported Missing

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 19 2020 (WINNFM)

The police is seeking the help of the public to find Mr. David Lake.The 81-year-old was last seen by his caretaker on Sunday, August 16 at 4 pm. A neighbour also saw him walking in the sourthern area of Conaree that same day at about 5 pm.

Mr Lake is brown in complexion, slim in build and has grey hair and grey facial hair. At the time he was last seen he was wearing a grey shirt.Anyone who has information on Mr Lake’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department or the Police Station at 465 2241.

