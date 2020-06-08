Electorate reaffirms support for Dr Harris-led Team Unity by handing it an increased mandate

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 6 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, led Team Unity’s Dream Team to an eight-seat National Assembly victory in the Friday June 5 General Election, earning a second five-year term in government even with results for two seats yet to be declared at the time going to press.

Team Unity which is a coalition of three political parties, the People’s Action Movement (PAM), the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), won a majority seven seats in the eleven-seat National Assembly after the February 16, 2015 elections. The main opposition, the St. Kits Nevis Labour Party won three seats, while the Nevis-based Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) took one seat.