Eleven arrested for breaching Regulations sensitised and released

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 27 2020 (SKNVBES)

An 11-member group that police had arrested for breaching the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations was subsequently released after being sensitised on the current restrictions and safety protocols.

The group, which comprised six nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis and five nationals of the Dominican Republic, was taken into police custody on Thursday (Apr. 23) after being found congregating in a public space without wearing masks and not practicing social distancing.Since the implementation of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations.

This strategy had occurred with the 11-member group, as police took the opportunity to ensure the defaulters were sensitised on the restrictions and safety protocols at a session held at the Police Headquarters on Friday (Apr. 24).According to Superintendent Cromwell Henry, who represents the Police Force on the on the National COVI 19 Task Force.