Embassy of the Republic of Chile offers Scholarships 2023 for postgraduate studies

The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the availability of postgraduate study opportunities offered by the Embassy of the Republic of Chile.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration wishes to inform you that the Embassy of the Republic of Chile has sent their Master’s Scholarship Program call for the 2023 academic year. All courses will be taught in Spanish and fluency in the language is a requirement.

The application form and all related information can be accessed via:

https://www.agci.cl/index.php/becas/becas-para-extranjeros/105-encuentra-tu-beca/1694-infobecaextr-4/?tipo=2&idNew=291.