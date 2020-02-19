Emergency communications systems successfully tested across the region

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 18,2020 (SKNIS)

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) conducted its annual ‘Exercise Region Rap’ with its Participating States and Regional Response Mechanism (RRM) partners on Tuesday February 18, 2020.The Exercise was dubbed a success with 14 Participating States and 16 regional and international partners taking part, including development partners, CARICOM institutions and UN Agencies. In an effort to integrate youth participation and promote their involvement in Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM), the exercise was executed with the support of student volunteers from the Queens College in Barbados.

Exercise Region Rap is a Regional Telecommunications exercise conducted annually by the CDEMA Coordinating Unit (CU) to test communications procedures, plans and networks of National Disaster Organizations (NDOs) across the CDEMA Participating States and with RRM partners. The exercise is designed to provide a platform for advancing the Region’s telecommunications arrangements.