Emergency response capabilities enhanced with donation of new ambulance to Ministry of Health

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 24, 2021 (SKNIS)

St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society (SKNRCS), has partnered with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to present the Ministry of Health with a fully equipped ambulance on February 24, 2021, at the JNF General Hospital grounds.

Dr. Delores Stapleton Harris, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health stated that the donation is a critical addition to the fleer of ambulances and will aid in the country’s emergency services.“This is indicative of a significant investment by the USAID as you may well be aware of the cost of a brand new ambulance as well as the cost of a brand new bus. However, the deeper meaning of this investment is the fact that our emergency response capabilities will be greatly enhanced and it must be accompanied by functional, fully loaded, and technologically advanced vehicles, ambulances, as part of our emergency medical systems fleet as we endeavour to meet the needs of those requiring emergency care,” said Dr. Stapleton Harris.

She expressed appreciation on behalf of the Ministry of Health to the SKNRCS, USAID, and IFRC in receiving “such a tangible and generous donation as we advance health care in St. Kitts and Nevis, specifically to our institution based healthcare system as we continue to build out the emergency medical response in the Federation.”

Dr. Stapleton Harris stated that the gesture demonstrates USAID’s continued commitment to countries such as St. Kitts and Nevis. She added that it allows the ministry to honour its commitment to provide an improved healthcare system in a holistic manner for the entire population.She noted that ambulance services are critical to the urgent response to medical and trauma-related emergencies.

“In fact, it is a mandatory 24/7 service. Thus it is envisaged that such an expanded fleet would provide a more efficient emergency medical service, emergency intervention, and timely transport of patients in a variety of situations and environments,” she said. “Undoubtedly, such a system will increase the overall efficiency of our health care service and improve the health outcomes of our people. This is a very strong demonstration in a very tangible manner of strong partnership and genuine concern on the part of USAID and so we are very grateful.”