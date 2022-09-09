Energy Minister speaks on load shedding

CITIZENS and residents in St. Kitts will likely face more power outages during this month, owing to the continued power capacity problem facing the St. Kitts Electricity Company.

Energy Minister Konirs Maynad, who is currently attending the Caribbean Telecommunications Union/ICT meeting in Nassau, Bahamas, reminded that the SKELC had installed a nameplate capacity of 48.9 MW of power, which allows for that level of power generation when it is fully operational.

However, they are not operating at that level, instead at half of that generation.

In a written statement, the Minister explained that the company has been challenged by the fact that it is only operating at the minimum power generation.

“The challenge for SKELEC is that over the past couple of years and in particular, over the past couple of months, SKELEC has been operating with only enough functioning capacity to narrowly meet the Island’s peak power demand of about 26MW. For instance, in August of 2022, SKELEC had a maximum available capacity of around 27.8 MW which is just slightly above the Island’s peak power demand. This translates to a reality that if one or two of these remaining operational generators go out of service due to a fault or for maintenance, the ability for SKELEC to meet the peak power demand is compromised and, therefore, results in power outages,” Maynard explained.