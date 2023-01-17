Enter World Travel Awards 2023

World Travel Awards will celebrate its landmark 30th anniversary as the most respected awards programme and highly sought-after honours in global tourism. St. Kitts continues to punch above its weight through its diverse and authentic tourism offerings. We are encouraging ALL STAKEHOLDERS to apply by submitting an application to participate and stand a chance to win ultimate travel accolades.

All categories can be viewed online at: https://bit.ly/3QByOGJ

Stakeholders can apply at: https://bit.ly/3IDVmop

Stakeholders can also email [email protected], and a member of WTA’s nominations team will be able to assist.