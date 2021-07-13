Entertainers to benefit from Cash Prizes for Carnival Song Contest

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 12 2021(SKNVIBES)

One of the sectors severely hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in St. Kitts & Nevis has been the entertainment industry, with hundreds of performers, producers, and songwriters, not being able to make a living, especially now that hotels, restaurants, and other facilities are closed.

While for many, entertainment is a leisure affair, this is not the case for numerous performers who rely on this economic activity to sustain their livelihoods.With this and other factors in mind, St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee has launched a special Carnival Song Competition that is opened to all citizens and residents.The contest opens on Monday, 12th July, and closes on Friday, 12th September, 2021.The winning selection, which must embody the spirit of carnival will be used to promote the Fiftieth Annual celebrations in December, and it should be an original composition, with a focus on St. Kitts & Nevis, its culture, and Sugar Mas.

