Essential workers and exempted individuals encouraged to exercise care and caution on the road during curfew

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 07, 2020 (SKNIS)

Divisional Commander for District A, Superintendent Cromwell Henry, appealed to essential workers and persons who are exempted to be on the road during the curfew to exercise prudence when commuting. The appeal was made during The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 07, 2020.

“Please continue to exercise care and caution on the roads and avoid accidents, said Superintendent Henry, while encouraging persons to respect the traffic laws. “When you approach stop signs you are still to stop and when you approach the traffic lights you are still to stop if it is on red even though you may think no vehicles are coming in the other directions.”

He noted that persons were observed taking advantage of the curfew, and encouraged them to desist as now is not the time for any accidents to occur in the Federation.

“The essential workers, those persons who are exempted, along with other essential workers, they are taking advantage of the scarceness of vehicles on the road and are driving too fast. We have had some near misses… and we cannot afford to have accidents at this time,” said Superintendent Henry. “And so, we ask those persons who are exempted, who are permitted to be on the road, all essential workers to please remember that you still have a duty of care on our roads. Do not take advantage of the fact that there are not many vehicles on the road.”

Superintendent Cromwell Henry used the occasion to recognize the hard-working officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force soldiers for their role in helping to keep the country safe.

“I just want at this time to extend appreciation to those police officers and soldiers who are day in day out sacrificing themselves for the safety of our citizens. They are putting their lives at risk, exposing themselves…,” he said. “We just want to express our gratitude for the officers and to encourage you to continue the sacrifice and to look at the bigger picture – you are doing it for the love of the country and the protection of the citizens.”