Estimated bills for April

Basseterre, St. Kitts (April 15, 2020) (SKNVIBES)



The St. Kitts A. wishes to inform its customers of a change to its billing process for the upcoming billing cycle. Due to the government-imposed restrictions on movement our meter readers are unable to physically collect meter readings; as such, about 30 percent of our customers will receive an estimated bill for April.

April’s estimated bill will be calculated using an average of customer’s January, February and March bill. Customers who have received an estimated bill will see a change of the billing code on the inside of the bill. These bills will include the letter E which indicates an estimated reading.