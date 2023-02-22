Europrotocol Hosts Diplomatic Training Event in SKN

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Europrotocol hosted a Three-Day Certification Training on Diplomatic Protocol related to Diplomatic Events, Official and State Visits, Public Relations and Media Communication as well as Dignitary Protection over the period 16th, 17th, and 20th February, 2023 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

Established in 2001, Europrotocol is a London and Brussels-based company that specializes in the training of international business & diplomatic protocol, professional and social etiquette, and cross-cultural communication towards a global network of public and private sectors.

The sessions were conducted by Ms. D. Barbara Vidanovich, LLB, MDip (Diplomacy), former career Diplomat and a world-renowned authority on diplomatic protocol and diplomatic communication skills expert.