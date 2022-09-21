Events Extraordinaire surprises SKN National Heroes Day, Independence Day babies 

Two babies born on National Heroes’ Day and Independence Day, respectively, have been gifted with stuffed surprise balloons sponsored by Events Extraordinaire.

The presentations were made by Ms. Candisie Franklin, Managing Director of Events Extraordinaire, to the parents of the newborn babies on Friday, September 16 and Monday, September 19, at the maternity ward of the Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts shortly after the births.

Ms. Crystal Boyles is the mother of a beautiful National Heroes Day baby girl born at approximately 7:17 a.m. at 6 lbs. 12 oz. Ms. Lovique Carter gave birth to a bouncing baby boy weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz. at 7:17 p.m. on Independence Day.