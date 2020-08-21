Extension: Moroccan Scholarship 2020/2021

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 20 2020 (SKNIS)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to advise that the  Embassy of Morocco in Saint Lucia, has advised of an extension for the submission of applications for the 2020/2021  Moroccan Scholarships.The Ministry wishes to advise that completed applications along with supporting documents should be submitted to Ms. Jamilah Adams at the Human Resource Department on the 3rd Floor of Government Headquarters in Basseterre, on or before September 18, 2020.

All queries related to the Moroccan Scholarships should be directed to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Saint Lucia.

The contact details are as follows:

Tel: 1 758 458 4924
Email: embmorslu@candw.lcembmorslu@maec.gov.ma

