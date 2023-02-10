Faith-based communities to play a greater role in critical decision-making matters of governance in St. Kitts and Nevis

Representatives of Faith-Based Institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis are expected to have a greater voice on governance issues following a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.

Dr. Hanley met with more than 70 officials on Wednesday (January 25, 2023) at the People’s Evangelistic Centre at Needsmust. He told the gathering that the Government was committed to improving the partnership with religious organizations and as such was pleased to follow up on his previous discussions with smaller groups by bringing everyone together for a general meeting.

A new initiative mentioned involved sending proposed legislation to the religious bodies.

“It is our intention that we make you feel a part of what is happening. So, when we send information to you regarding a Bill like we have in the Integrity in Public Life Bill that is going to be laid in Parliament, we want to have your feedback on it as well.