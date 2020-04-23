Family Pharmacy Public Notice

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 23 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Family Pharmacy on Cayon Street next to Solomon Sahaley (opposite the gas station), advises its customers that it will be opened from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm on the partial curfew days:

• Today Thursday 23rd &
• Friday 24th April.
Only four (4) persons will be allowed in the pharmacy at any time.
In keeping with the protocols to fight against the corona virus ALL customers must wear masks and maintain the physical distancing of 6 feet.
We also do delivery:
• EC $10.00 in Basseterre and

