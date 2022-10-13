FAO-sponsored project to help enhance crop production and quality in St. Kitts and Nevis

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, is continuing with the roll out of the Innovative Protected Cultivation Systems in the Caribbean Project in St. Kitts and Nevis with a Capacity Building and Technical Training Workshop this week from October 10-15.

The Innovative Protected Cultivation Systems in the Caribbean Project was officially launched in St. Kitts and Nevis in March 2021. The initial training was conducted in Nevis in June of this year. This week’s workshop represents the second leg of training.

The project is designed to help the Small Island Developing States (SIDS), like St. Kitts and Nevis face challenges that make them vulnerable to food insecurity by upscaling the protective structures used in cultivation for optimum crop production.