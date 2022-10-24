Farmers and fishers recognized for their contributions to food security at the 2022 Food Heroes Award Ceremony

Crop and livestock farmers as well as fishers were on Thursday (October 20) recognized for their invaluable contribution to food security in St. Kitts and Nevis at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources Annual Food Heroes Prize giving ceremony.

This year’s event, held at the St. Kitts Eco Park, was attended by farmers and fisherfolk and a number of dignitaries including the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, Honourable Samal Duggins; the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; Attorney General Honourable Garth Wilkin; the Honourable Isalean Phillip; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Miguel Flemming, and staff of the agriculture department.

In delivering remarks, Minister Duggins said he was deeply honoured to have been given the opportunity to show his own appreciation to the real “food heroes” in St. Kitts and Nevis.