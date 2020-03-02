Farmers in St. Kitts commended for sustaining crops and livestock despite challenges

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 27, 2020 (SKNIS)

Director in the Department of Agriculture, Melvin James, during his appearance on ‘Working for You’ on Wednesday, February 26, publicly commended farmers in St. Kitts for a sustainable level of crops and livestock output despite the many challenges they faced.“We give kudos to our farmers despite their challenges. They have been able to sustain a level of output that has been able to keep buoyant so that neither the hotels nor the supermarkets have had reason to import.

He noted that farmers in the livestock sector have much to be thankful for.“The other bright light in the livestock sector is that we do not have any record or any official knowledge that eggs were imported into the country. We have been thriving for some time to be self-sufficient in a guarded way because we know that egg products like egg beaters and other things to substitute for eggs are still imported.