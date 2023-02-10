Farmers on Nevis attend one-day Crop Protection Symposium

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector on Nevis took part in a Crop Protection Symposium, held at the Emergency Operations Center at Long Point on January 26, 2023.

The meeting, hosted by Trinidad-based Caribbean Chemicals and Agencies Limited in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), was designed to create an opportunity for farmers to further grasp an understanding of crop protection and to provide digital lab and crop diagnostic services in order to assess, prevent and treat pests and diseases.

Mr. Randy Elliott, Director of the Department of Agriculture, in his remarks at the opening ceremony underscored the significance of the symposium to farmers.