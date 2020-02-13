Father guilty of Manslaughter in son’s death

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 13, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

PRINCE YAHWEH HENRY of St. Peters, the man who was charged with the November 2014 death of his 13-day-old son, was last week found guilty of Manslaughter by unanimous verdict.

According to a police communiqué, Henry was found guilty of the offence on Wednesday (Feb. 5).A police report had stated that on Sunday, November 23, 2014, Henry was formally arrested and charged for the offence of Murder.
He was “formally arrested and charged for the offence of Murder of Ihailjah Rastafari Kelly, which was committed on 23rd November 2014,” the report stated.Following that charge, he was remanded to HMP.The report also stated that Henry and his son went missing at midnight on the previous day and a massive search was launched on the following day to locate them.

