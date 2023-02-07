Federal Cabinet joins Nevis Island Assembly for opening of new session

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew led the Members of Cabinet, as well as the Speaker and the Clerk of the Federal National Assembly to Nevis, for the Opening of the New Session of the Nevis Island Assembly. This occurrence is undoubtedly the first time in history, as it is in keeping with Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s mandate to bridge the divide between both islands.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew described the Federal Cabinet’s presence as significant.

“It is important that the Cabinet would have come and shown its support to the democracy here in the island of Nevis. It also demonstrates our thrust as we continue to work together as a Federal Cabinet with the Nevis Island Administration,” said Dr. Drew. “We think that strong collaboration is a good equation in terms of our overall development as a Federation.