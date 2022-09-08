Federal Cabinet updated on projects and programmes undertaken by The Republic of China (Taiwan) in St. Kitts and Nevis

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) convened a special meeting today September 7 at the site of the Taiwan Technical Mission at Needsmust to update the members of the Federal Cabinet, led by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, on the various programmes and projects being undertaken by the Taiwan Technical Mission here in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The members of the Cabinet were guests of His Excellency Michael C. H. Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Giving a brief introduction, His Excellency Michael Lin indicated that the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) invests over two million dollars ($2 million) annually in various projects undertaken by the technical mission in St. Kitts and Nevis.

These projects include the Enhancing Agricultural Adaptive Capacity to Climate Variability Project; the Solid Waste Management and Recycling Project; the Capacity Building Project for the Prevention and Control of Chronic Metabolic Diseases; the Renewable Energy Dispatch Special Project; the Women’s Employment, Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion Project; the Digital Identification Card Verification Project, and the Mandarin Teacher Dispatch Project.