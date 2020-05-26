Federal Elections to feature COVID-19 Protocols

Basseterre, St.Kitts May 25 2020 (SKNVIBES)

AS candidates and electorates gear up for Friday, June 5, the Supervisor of Elections, Elvin Bailey, last Friday (May 22) announced last that the Federal Elections would feature COVID-19 Protocols.

He also announced that all observers for the election would be locals.

“…The elections will be observed by local observers; the Christian Council, Evangelical Association, and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.”

However, two days later (May 24), during a Team Unity virtual public meeting, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris stated that not only local observers would be present at the Elections but also missions from international and regional organisations.

“I am pleased to advise tonight that in preparation for the polls, we have written to CARICOM and we have written to the Organisation of American States inviting them to come, to observe the historic Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis on the 5th of June, 2020.”

