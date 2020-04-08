Federal Ministry of Health Statement on the Occasion of World Health Day 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Support Nurses and Midwives” is the official tagline for World Health Day 2020, which is being celebrated internationally on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. St. Kitts and Nevis joins the rest of the World to salute, to celebrate and to honour the vocation, dedication, professionalism and service of the global nursing fraternity. Now, more than ever before, nurses and midwives are indispensably working on the frontlines of public healthcare and have, since December 2019.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. The WHO did not make this declaration by accident. It was a careful and deliberate decision to showcase the state of nursing; to make plans for strengthening the fraternity; to grow the workforce in order to overcome global shortages.