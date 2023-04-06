Federal Parliament welcomes deaf and hard of hearing as sign language is introduced at sitting

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew hand signed “good morning” to four special guests who sat in the gallery of the National Assembly for the first time when parliament convened on Tuesday, April 04.

The four persons are members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community who came to celebrate the introduction of sign language, which will now be a regular feature of the sitting and broadcast of the House. Speaker of the National Assembly, the Honourable Lanein Blanchette, welcomed the special guests expressing hope that the “efforts of inclusion” are welcomed.

Belisha Clarke signed her excitement about being at today’s session.

“We felt really appreciative with the deaf people being welcomed in Parliament,” she said. “The Prime Minister came to meet us. He signed good morning, and it made me truly happy to see the Prime Minister, and I hope that the ministry can teach other people sign language also.”