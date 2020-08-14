Federation Of St.Kitts and Nevis Has No Active Cases Of COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 13, 2020 (SKNIS)

There are zero active cases of COVID-19 in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, announced Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, while giving the Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) Situation Report at the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing on August 12, 2020.

To date there have been 17 positive cases with all now being recovered. Dr. Laws added that suspected cases and their contacts continue to be tested.“We continue to test nationals who would have returned from hot spots and so to date we’ve tested over 1,300 persons so far,” she said.

At present, there are 53 persons in quarantine. These are nationals who have returned to the Federation. In St. Kitts there are 24 and in Nevis there are 29.Dr. Laws noted between April 24, 2020 and August 11, 2020, the total number of nationals returning to the federation is 163.

The Chief Medical Officer said that based on the latest situation report from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) dated August 10, 2020, the total number of confirmed cases within the Caribbean region stands at 129,039.

She said that the good news is that the Caribbean is doing quite well as the total number of recoveries is 62,820. She said that the death toll in the Caribbean continues to be relatively low at 2,083.However, CARPHA’s situation report continues to state that the risk of further cases occurring within the Caribbean region remains very high as the countries continue to accept nationals from overseas from hot spots, said Dr. Laws.