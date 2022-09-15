Federation on alert as Tropical Depression nears

THE first major threat to the Federation this hurricane season is that of Tropic Depression Seven, which could to impact the twin-island this weekend as it is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm when it passes over St. Kitts and Nevis.

Models from the forecasters and weather centers in the United States and Europe show that the storm is expected to pass over the Federation, bringing with it heavy rainfall with the threat of flooding and flash flood.

An update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at 5:00 p.m. yesterday (Sept. 14), noted that tropical storm watches would likely be required for portions of the Leeward Islands last evening or overnight.

This comes as strong winds and squelly conditions are expected as it deteriorates.

The NHC is also predicting that the depression is expected to produce accumulated rainfall between three to five inches with maximum total of eight inches across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and U.S.Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.